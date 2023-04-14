Florida Republicans Grow Their Lead over Democrats

Registered Republicans in Florida have increased their lead over Democrats in the Sunshine State, besting them by over 450,000, the Republican Party of Florida announced on Wednesday.

“Florida Republicans continue to grow our voter registration edge over the ‘dead, rotten carcass’ that is the @FlaDems,” the Florida GOP wrote on social media.

A chart showing registered Republicans now outnumbering Democrats by 454,918 registered voters was provided:

Florida Republicans continue to grow our voter registration edge over the “dead, rotten carcass” that is the @FlaDems 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/upREv46tgN — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) April 12, 2023

Indeed, data from the Florida Division of Elections, last updated March 31, 2023, shows Republicans with 5,309,005 registered voters and Democrats behind with 4,854,087. Those with no party affiliation stand at 4,049,356.

This is a trend that has continued in recent years. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) first announced Republicans overtaking Democrats in terms of voter registration in November 2021.

“When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at the time.

“Today, and it will probably be fully publicized very soon, today for the first time in the history of Florida, we’ve now overtaken Democrats. There are more registered Republicans in Florida than Democrats,” he announced.

Republicans have since continued to expand their lead. In October 2022, prior to the midterm election, DeSantis announced that Florida Republicans would have over 300,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats during the 2022 midterm elections:

Florida will have over 300,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in the state during the November 2022 midterm elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced over the weekend. https://t.co/8Ek1P47PKf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 17, 2022

That expanded to over 350,000 in December and over 400,000 in February 2023:

In 2018, Democrats outnumbered Republicans by nearly 300,000. By Election Day 2022, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 300,000. Today, we can announce that Republicans outnumber Democrats by 400,000. Freedom is here to stay. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 7, 2023

Further, Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler continued to highlight the decay of the Democrat machine in Florida, noting that the “other” party has surpassed the Democrat Party “to rank as the 2nd largest voting block by party status” in Sarasota County.

“Even MORE proof that Floridians are NOT buying the radical agenda that the Democrats are selling! Continued erosion of the Democrat Party!” he said: