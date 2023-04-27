One-in-Four High School Students Identify on ‘LGBQ’ Spectrum

Almost a quarter of American high school students identify on the “queer” spectrum, according to government data — a number that has more than doubled since 2015.

As curricula across the country feature “LGBTQAI+” content and “Social Emotional Learning” methods, the numbers of students who are identifying as something other than heterosexual is rising to levels more than double seen historically and even dwarfing rates seen among adults, according to data collected by Centers for Disease Control.

CDC data shows 12.1% of students 14-18 years old say they are bisexual, 3.2% say they are gay or lesbian, 3.9% say “other,” and 5.2% say they are “questioning” their sexuality. In the adult population, 7% identify as gay, bisexual, or “other.”

The data shows that total number of students on the LGBQ spectrum has jumped from 11% in 2015, to 24.5% in 2021.

U.S. data on “queer” teens is an outlier, according to an expert who spoke to the Daily Mail, which reported that 8% of 16 to 24-year-olds in the United Kingdom identify as LGBT.

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are absolutely playing a role in this growth,” Jay Richard, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation told the Mail.

“There are social incentives to declaring yourself a sexual minority. … There is nothing you have to do to be bisexual. You [could] just wanna make yourself cooler,” Richard said.

The national CDC survey included data from 17,232 students across 152 schools in 45 states.

“Teens are anonymously surveyed on a multitude of factors, from their mental health, sexual identity and whether they use drugs or carry weapons,” according to the Mail.

The data found that kids who identify in the “non-heterosexual” group have a higher likelihood of mental health problems.

More than half of girls who identify as bisexual have “seriously considered” attempting suicide, as opposed to 20 percent of heterosexual girls. The number of bisexual female students who actually attempted suicide is a stunning 26% — compared to 15% of lesbians and 8% of heterosexual girls.

Forty percent of bisexual boys consider suicide, and 35% of gays consider it — as opposed to 10% of heterosexual teen boys.

Twenty percent of gay teen boys and 17% of bisexual teen boys attempted suicide, as opposed to 5% of heterosexual teen boys.

“Queer” themes are being presented to school children as young as pre-K and Kindergarten — in many cases without parental consent.