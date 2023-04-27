Planned Parenthood Annual Report: Record Revenue, 374K+ Abortions

Planned Parenthood performed the second-highest number of abortions it has ever performed and saw record-high revenue in during its 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the organization’s annual report released this week.

The abortion giant performed 374,155 abortions, according to the report, titled “Relentless.” That number is down from 383,460 abortions the previous year, which is the highest number recorded in the history of the organization. Planned Parenthood is estimated to perform approximately 40 percent of abortions in the United States.

“It is obvious, given the volume of killing, its enormous budget, and its aggressive abortion advocacy, Planned Parenthood is relentless in promoting unlimited abortion for any reason,” Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said in reaction to the report. “Despite lockdowns during COVID and health care that was deferred for many Americans during the pandemic, Planned Parenthood continued to perform abortions at a near-record rate.”

Planned Parenthood saw a 28 percent reduction in prenatal services provided — 6,244 from 8,775 the previous year — and 7 percent decrease in adoption referrals in that same time frame (from 1,940 to 1,803).

Even so, Planned Parenthood made a record 1.9 billion in revenue ($1,906,700,000) for the year ending on June 30, 2022 — $670.4 million of which came from taxpayers in the form of “Government Health Services Reimbursements and Grants.” These numbers are up from the previous year, when Planned Parenthood made $1.7 billion ($ 1,714,400,000) in total revenue, with $633.4 million coming in the form of “Government Health Services Reimbursements and Grants.”

“Medical Services” made up about $1 billion in expenses. National Right to Life noted, “It is impossible to estimate how much of these expenses were for performing abortions because Planned Parenthood does not make these numbers public and the prices for abortions vary regionally at Planned Parenthood affiliates.”

Overall, Planned Parenthood reported providing 9,117,154 services. The report also lamented the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying, “This was the year the worst happened.”

“Losing the constitutional right to abortion was still heartbreaking — for patients, for providers, for the communities we serve,” the report reads. “But we’ve faced challenges before, and we’ve never given up. We won’t start now. WE’RE RELENTLESS.”