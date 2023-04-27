Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) became the second Republican member of Congress to call out Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) during a hearing on Wednesday for his alleged sexual relationship with a Chinese spy.

At a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing called “Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children,” Swalwell asked one of the witnesses whether she was at the Capitol during the riot on January 6, 2021.

Nehls apologized to the witness for Swalwell’s questioning: “You’re here for a hearing on the border, and they don’t want to talk about the border. Mr. Swalwell is down there, obviously, everybody knows he’s made some comments, he’s got a checkered past.”

Swalwell then countered, “I’m sorry? A checkered past?”

“It’s my time,” Nehls fired back, adding, “Alleged affairs, relationships with Yum Yum.”

Nehls was referring to Swalwell’s alleged sexual relationship with suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as “Fang Fang.”

Swalwell then responded, “No, no, no. You don’t get to say that s—,” adding, “That’s not true.”

SAVAGE 🔥@RepTroyNehls: “Mr. Swalwell… everybody knows he's got a checkered past…relationship with 'Yum Yum.'” SWALWELL: “You don't get to say that shit.” pic.twitter.com/iytUkuKbiO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2023

Fang reportedly got close to the congressman in the mid-2010s when he was a city councilmember in Dublin, California, later fundraising for his re-election to Congress in 2014 and helping place an intern in his congressional office, according to Axios, which broke the story in 2020. The FBI reportedly approached Swalwell about Fang around 2015, reportedly prompting him to cut off contact.

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported in July 2021 that the U.S. intelligence community had a classified report that included intimate details of the nature of the relationship between Swalwell and Fang Fang, including sexual acts the two had allegedly engaged in together.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) became the first Republican to call out during a hearing the alleged sexual relationship with Fang, as Breitbart News has previously reported.

After Swalwell’s turn at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Greene said, “That was quite entertaining from someone that had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy–and everyone knows it.”

WATCH: MTG Accuses Swalwell of “Sexual Relationship with a Chinese Spy,” Democrats Fail to Strike from Record

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) tried to intervene by cutting off Greene and tried to get her comment removed from the official committee record, and was forced to specify which comment he meant and repeat the allegation of a sexual relationship.

Committee Chair Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) asked Greene if she would like to retract her statement, to which she responded, “No, I will not,” and Green ruled that the congresswoman’s statement was “not going to be stricken from the record.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) tried to get Nehl’s remarks removed as well.

Nehls responded, “Yes. I would like to rephrase. This is the same member that was removed from the Intelligence Committee.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, due to the alleged sexual relationship with a Fang, and his promotion of the Russia collusion hoax.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.