White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday refused to comment on why President Joe Biden has ignored his seventh grandchild, born four years ago to Hunter Biden and former stripper Lunden Roberts.

On Thursday, Joe Biden falsely claimed he only has six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child, Navy Joan Roberts, whose mother Hunter pays child support to — even as he has an ongoing court case to reduce payments.

“How come they haven’t acknowledged the seventh grandchild?” a report asked Jean-Pierre during a White House press conference.

“I’m not going to speak to that from here,” she responded.

The question came after Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas court Monday to reduce his $20,000-per-month child support payments.

In September, Hunter Biden reopened his paternity agreement by claiming he had suffered “a substantial material change” in his income and could no longer afford the hefty child support payments, citing “no monthly income.”

The court case is significant because Hunter must give the mother’s counsel his financial information to prove his alleged financial position. Providing that information could supply the mother’s counsel with information previously undisclosed about the family’s foreign business practices.

