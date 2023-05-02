President Joe Biden’s Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is seemingly unaware that China controls the world’s critical minerals supply chain — the very raw materials needed to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

During a Senate hearing this week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned Haaland about the Biden administration’s strict regulations that seek to boost electric vehicles over gas-powered vehicles.

The issue with the regulations, though, is that the materials needed to make electric vehicle batteries are controlled by China, as Breitbart News has extensively reported. Haaland, when asked by Hawley if she was knowledgeable of China’s controlling the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, said she was unaware.

The exchange went as follows:

HAWLEY: On the subject of these sweeping mandates related to electric vehicles that the Biden administration has imposed, including for our military, the metals needed to make the lithium ion batteries in those vehicles are of course lithium, nickel, graphite, and cobalt. Now, can you tell me what nation is the largest producer of refined lithium in the world? HAALAND: No I can’t. HAWLEY: Can you tell me what nation is the largest producer of refined cobalt in the world? HAALAND: No, Senator. HAWLEY: It’s China. Do you know what nation is the largest exporter of natural graphite to the United States, globally? HAALAND: No, Senator. HAWLEY: It’s China. So in all of these instances, your decision to trade our energy security in favor of a radical climate change agenda is making us more and more dependent on China and at the same time, you are denying blocking mining, blocking permits for mining in this country that would allow us to develop nickel and copper and cobalt. Why? Why block the development of these resources in our nation in favor of making us dependent on China?

Last month, reports circulated that the Biden administration’s tax credits for electric vehicles made in the United States, Mexico, or Canada are “running into a problem” as China’s grip on the critical mineral supply chain grows stronger.

Specifically, China dominates a number of raw materials needed to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles such as graphite, lithium, and cobalt. By 2025, for instance, China is set to control about a third of all of the world’s lithium.

The issue is currently being hotly debated in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) wants to subsidize, to the tune of billions in state taxpayer money, Ford’s planned electric vehicle plant in Marshall.

Ford, however, is partnering with the Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) — China’s premier electric vehicle battery supplier with deep financial ties to the Chinese Community Party (CCP).