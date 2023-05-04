Nolte: When Democrats Stop Enforcing the Law, You Get Vigilantes

When Democrats stop enforcing the law, vigilantes motivated by good and bad faith will step in.

In an increasing number of Democrat-run cities, George Soros-backed prosecutors (such as the fascist Alvin Bragg) have all but stopped enforcing the law. On top of that, you have countless Democrat governors and mayors cutting police funding and attacking the police in any number of situations — especially racial ones — before the facts are known.

The results are everywhere for anyone to see: lawlessness. America’s once vibrant cities, these jewels any citizen could be proud of — Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, New York, San Francisco, and St. Louis — have become dystopian wastelands of violent crime, property crime, vagrancy, homelessness, drug-running, gangbanging, the mentally ill running wild, shuttered stores, and collapsed public schools.

Before I go further, I want to be crystal clear about something…

I don’t care.

What happens in Democrat-run cities does not cost me a moment’s anxiety or wink of sleep.

I don’t live in these garbage cities.

I live here.

Most importantly, for decades, the residents of these cities have chosen to live in crime, filth, failure, and despair. These citizens choose their own leaders; if they want to live like that, that’s okay with me.

You get what you vote for, people. And what you get is not my problem.

On May 1, Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old black man, died after being put in a chokehold on the subway by a 24-year-old white Marine. The medical examiner has determined the death was a homicide.

“[Neely] started screaming in an aggressive manner,” freelance journalist Alberto Vazquez told the New York Post. “He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail.”

Shocking video shows NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold https://t.co/XvIW4eOETR pic.twitter.com/y6nPOsvHXk — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023

“He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket,” Vazquez added. “A black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground.”

That was when the Marine reportedly put him in a chokehold. The video appears to show two other men helping the Marine subdue Neely. Although a lot of bad people are looking to turn this into a racial issue, even a “lynching,” one of those two other men does not look white.

Authorities told the left-wing Daily News that Neely “yelled and threw garbage at commuters, prompting an argument with the 24-year-old ex-Marine.”

We’ve also learned that Neely was arrested “42 times across the last decade, and he had a documented mental health history with police.” Most recently, in November of 2021, Neely slugged “a 67-year-old female stranger in the face.”

Warning — disturbing content:

Why was a man with apparent mental problems out on the streets after 42 arrests, including an attack on an old woman?

Why wasn’t Neely in prison or receiving psychiatric care in a place where he could no longer hurt anyone?

How do you get arrested 42 times over ten years and not land in prison? That’s an average of four arrests a year.

Further, assuming the witness statements are correct, and these subway passengers were terrified by a man yelling, throwing garbage, whipping off his jacket, throwing it to the ground, and saying things like I don’t care if I go to prison for life, what were they supposed to do? Wait until he acted on his threat and hurt someone? Or be proactive and attempt to subdue him?

I don’t know the answer to that question. What I do know is that Democrat policies apparently forced citizens to make this impossible choice.

If — and this is still an if — the Marine’s only motive was to protect himself and the other passengers from what he perceived as an imminent threat, how can we blame him?

You can’t. You can only blame a Democrat-run city that refuses to protect its citizens and refuses to ensure there are enough police officers who are trained to subdue people without killing them.

If Neely was out of his mind, how can we blame him?

You can’t. You can only blame a Democrat-run city that allows dangerous people to run free. New York knew Neely was dangerous. There is no doubt about that. And they let him run free. There is also no doubt about that.

If Neely was of sound mind, if he was just a punk who believed (for a good reason) he could get away with terrorizing innocent citizens, whose fault is that? Sure, it’s Neely’s, but it is also a Democrat-run government that chooses to release violent criminals instead of protecting its citizens.

Above all, I blame the idiot voters of New York.

This is what happens when Democrats refuse to enforce the law — people with good intentions will feel they have no choice but to take the law into their own hands. And since they do not have the proper training, bad things can happen. Also, people of bad faith will take advantage of the lawlessness to justify their own criminal behavior.

This is all on Democrats, Democrat policies, and the moronic voters who hand them power.

WATCH — Adams: AOC, Lander Are Irresponsibly Interfering in Subway Chokehold Death Investigation by Opining Before Facts Are Known:

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.