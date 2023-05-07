Protesters swarmed New York City on Saturday in the wake of a homeless man’s death and demanded the abolishment of police.

Thirty-year-old Jordan Neely was allegedly choked to death by a Marine veteran on Monday, according to Fox News.

The demonstrators flooded the 63rd Street-Lexington Avenue subway station, and many of them climbed down onto the tracks while chanting “No justice, no peace” and “abolish the police.”

The homeless man died after he was put in a chokehold for several minutes, according to Breitbart News.

Neely had allegedly been acting erratically. According to police, he had a history of mental health problems along with arrests for assault and disorderly conduct.

However, Neely had reportedly not attacked anyone nearby before the incident happened.

¡MUERTE EN EL METRO DE MANHATTAN!Juan Alberto Vázquez / Nueva York "¡¡No tengo comida, no tengo que beber, ya estoy harto… no me importa ir a la cárcel y que me den cadena perpetua…, gritaba un hombre que después se identificó como Jordan Neely de 30 años de edad. Un momento después la tensión se agravó cuando Jordan se quió la chamarra y agresivamente la azotó al piso del vagón. El silencio dejaba oír las respiraciones por encima del tradicional ruido de las llantas girando sobre las vias. Neely se metió al tren que estaba a punto de cerrar sus puertas en la estación 2nd Avenue e inició con un performance tétrico aunque desgarrador que, tras de tirar si chamarra al piso, motivó la huida de quienes estaban a su alrededor. Como yo aun lo tenía a unos cuatro metros y otros pasajeros mediante, no me moví de mi lugar. Antes de que el show continuará, y pese a que hasta el momento Jordan no parecia querer agredir a nadie, un joven de cabello castaño y chamarra gris lo agarró por detrás del cuello y depositó en el piso mientras lo atenazaba con sus piernas. Al llegar a Broadway Lafayette, las puertas se abrieron y la gente abandonó el vagón. Jordan y el Marine siguieron en esa postura al menos 5 minutos. Mientras otros pasajeros (me incluyo) y el operador del tren llamaba a la policía (como se escucha en el video). Al regresar a la escena y mientras Neely luchaba por safarse de la llave, otros samaritanos se acercaron para auxiliar al Marine presuntamente buscando evitar que el otro escapara. Uno de ellos que recien habia abordado con una mujer, parecía mediar entre los dos que luchaban en el piso. El segundo si trataba de ayudar a que Jordan no escapara. De repente decidi ingresar al vagon de nueva cuenta. Es un minuto y medio final muy dramatico. Jordan da sus últimos pataleo y luego, cuando deja de moverse, lo sueltan. En ese momento interrumpí la grabación. Al retirarme y buscar el transbordo hacia la línea 6, escuché la legada de la policía.habian pasado al menos 15 minutos desde que él Marine atenazó a Jordan. Dos horas después a través del New York Post me entero que minutos después que los paramédicos llegaeon, nada pudieron hacer por él. La policia policía detuvo al marine de 24 años y horas después lo soltó aunque la investigación sigue en marcha. Posted by Luces de Nueva York on Monday, May 1, 2023

According to the Breitbart News article:

The footage shows two other passengers constraining Neely, who was flailing his arms. After Neely stopped moving, the passengers continued to hold him for an additional 50 seconds. During that time one of the men, who looked to be holding Neely’s arms, said the other passenger was “not squeezing no more.”

The young man involved was taken into custody but eventually released. A medical examiner later deemed Neely’s death a homicide.

The Manhattan DA’s office said it will investigate but did not indicate whether it will file charges against the man involved.

Meanwhile, Fox News identified the man as 24-year-old Marine veteran and college student Daniel James Penny whose lawyers said he “never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

“When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived,” claimed the attorneys with Raiser & Kenniff.

A march for Neely was apparently held Friday in New York City, according to images shared online: