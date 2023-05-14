More than half of Americans say motherhood is the “most important role for a woman to fill in today’s world,” a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

The survey — which was conducted with 1,059 American adults between May 8-10 with a ±3 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level — found that 56 percent believe motherhood is the “most important role” for women, which is up from 52 percent in 2018. Thirty percent disagree with that statement, while 14 percent are not sure.

The percentage of Americans who view Mother’s Day as “one of our nation’s most important holidays” has also slightly increased since 2018, from 31 percent to 34 percent this year. Thirteen percent rank it as one of the least important holidays and 49 percent say it ranks somewhere in the middle. Rasmussen noted that Americans “consistently rank Christmas as the most important holiday, usually followed by the Fourth of July.”

By political affiliation, Democrats (42 percent) are more likely than Republicans (32 percent) and unaffiliated voters (28 percent) to rank Mother’s Day as one of the nation’s top holidays. However, a higher percentage of Republicans (68 percent) compared to Democrats (47 percent) and unaffiliated voters (55 percent) say being a mother “is the most important role for a woman to fill in today’s world.”

Broken down by sex, men (38 percent) are more likely than women (30 percent) to say Mother’s Day is a top holiday.

“Men under 40 are most likely to consider Mother’s Day one of the most important holidays, while women over 40 are most likely to say motherhood is the most important role for women,” according to the survey report.

Adults under 40 are also more likely than older Americans to say Mother’s Day is one of the nation’s most important holidays, although they are less likely to believe being a mother is the most important role for women.