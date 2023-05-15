Former President Donald Trump sounded off on Monday in response to the long-awaited report from Special Counsel John Durham showing that the FBI should have never launched its investigation into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

In a series of posts on the former president’s Truth Social account Monday, Trump called the actions of certain FBI agents as being tantamount to “treason” and how a “great fraud” had been pushed on the American people.

“After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” he wrote

“The Durham Report spells out in great detail the Democrat Hoax that was perpetrated upon me and the American people. This is 2020 Presidential Election Fraud, just like ‘stuffing’ the ballot boxes, only more so. This totally illegal act had a huge impact on the Election. With an honest Media, we are looking at the Crime of the Century!” he later added.

In subsequent posts, the former president expressed gratitude for firing former FBI Director James Comey and called upon Congress to enact measures to ensure it never happens again.

As Breitbart News reported, Durham concluded in the 300-page report that the FBI should never have investigated Trump for Russian collusion, arguing that they did not apply objective, rigorous standards that were already in place.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” the report said.

“Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities,” the report went on to say, apparently referencing the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded Fusion GPS “pee dossier.”

The report further said that no evidence had shown the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia before “the allegation from an Australian diplomat that then-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos told him the Trump campaign had dirt on Clinton.”

“In particular, at the direction of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane immediately,” the report said. “Strzok, at a minimum, had pronounced hostile feelings toward Trump. The matter was opened as a full investigation without ever having spoken to the persons who provided the information.”

Durham said the FBI and Justice Department had acted without “appropriate objectivity or restraint in pursuing allegations of collusion or conspiracy between a U.S. political campaign and a foreign power.”

“The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence also reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign,” the report said.

