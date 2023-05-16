Watch: Republican Group Slams Sherrod Brown’s Tax Hike Hypocrisy

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released a new ad on Tuesday slamming vulnerable Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown’s tax hike hypocrisy in wanting people to pay more taxes but failing to pay his own at least seven times.

ebThe ad is in response to the recent report that revealed he improperly claimed two owner-occupancy tax credits, which potentially violates Buckeye State rules for such incentives, and failed to pay the taxes on his Cleveland home at least seven times since 2013.

Over the years, Brown has lobbied for higher taxes.

“For almost 50 years, Sherrod Brown has been living off the government dime. Saying one thing and doing another. Sherrod Brown demanded people pay more in taxes,” the ad narrator said. “But he didn’t bother to pay his own seven times. He even got caught talking an illegal tax break.”

Earlier this month, an NBC News report revealed that Brown had improperly claimed multiple tax credits on two residences, including one he does not use as his primary residence. Additionally, the report showed that he had habitually paid his property taxes late.

Officials who spoke to NBC News emphasized that to use the tax credit twice, as it is only intended to be used once for the primary residence, a married couple would need to demonstrate that they live separately.

His campaign told NBC News that he paid his February tax bill this week, including the penalty, and repaid Franklin County the occupancy credits he should not have received for his condo in Columbus. The campaign also claimed he would no longer accept the tax credit for the Columbus property.

Days after the report came out, Brown said during a Spectrum News interview that “It’s a pretty common practice” to claim multiple tax credits, “but once we learned about it, we fixed it.”

When asked during the interview about paying the tax bill for his Cleveland residence late, he said, “We’ve paid all of our taxes. Every cent we owe, and we will continue too…It was an oversight…we’ve paid all of our taxes. Period.”

New: I asked Ohio @SenSherrodBrown (D) about @HenryJGomez's report. "With the tax credit, it's a pretty common practice, but once we learned about it we fixed it," he told me. Why so many late payments? "It was an oversight…we've paid all of our taxes. Period." #OHSen https://t.co/YNkcQ16p2A pic.twitter.com/PkEp98RFUG — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) May 4, 2023

“Sherrod Brown is a hypocrite who voted to raise taxes on Ohio families but failed to pay his own. After nearly 50 years in politics, it’s clear Sherrod Brown has lost touch with the voters who elected him,” NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.