Surveys Show Donald Trump with ‘Massive’ Lead in Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump is leading the Republican primary race with what Rasmussen Reports has described as a “massive” lead, a survey reveals.

The survey asked respondents, “If the Republican presidential primary were held today, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”

Among Republicans, specifically, Trump has a massive lead in the primary, with 62 percent supporting the former president in a potentially crowded field. No one else listed comes remotely close. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes a distant second with 17 percent support — 45 points behind Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third place, 11 points behind DeSantis with six percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in right behind with five percent support, followed by former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (three percent), and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (two percent). Three percent are unsure, and two percent said “some other candidate.”

Notably, Trump also leads in the GOP primary among independent voters, garnering 34 percent to DeSantis’s 16 percent. However, 17 percent said “some other candidate.”

The overall Rasmussen reports survey was taken May 11 and 14-15, 2023, among 996 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin error.

Meanwhile, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found Trump leading DeSantis among Republicans in a head-to-head matchup, 58 percent to the governor’s 25 percent:

Both surveys follow the latest weekly Morning Consult survey, which also showed Trump dominating in the GOP primary field, leading by 43 points.

Following Tuesday’s election day in various parts of the country, Trump mocked DeSantis after the Trump-backed Daniel Cameron won the GOP primary in Kentucky, despite DeSantis backing one of his challengers at the eleventh hour. Meanwhile, Democrat Donna Deegan flipped Jacksonville, defeating the GOP candidate Daniel Davis in the mayor’s race — a devastating blow to the GOP and DeSantis.

“Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious backed Republican candidate for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, LOST. This is a shocker. If they would have asked me to Endorse, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools!” Trump exclaimed.

“This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party. Remember, ‘Rob’ only won because of me!!!” he exclaimed, later adding that DeSantis has lost his “magic.”