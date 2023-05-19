The Nebraska legislature approved a bill on Friday that prohibits physicians from performing abortions after 12 weeks and bans “gender-affirming care” for Nebraskan children.

The state’s unicameral legislature approved the bill with a supermajority vote of 33-15, overcoming a filibuster.

The Let Them Grow Act was introduced initially as a bill to prohibit gender transition surgeries and restrict puberty blockers and hormone treatments for Nebraskans under 19.

However, Republican state Sen. Ben Hansen introduced an amendment to the bill last week that included the prohibition on abortion procedures after 12 weeks. The abortion amendment provides exceptions after 12 weeks for cases of rape, incest, or to protect the mother’s life.

Nebraska Democrat Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb called those who supported the bill “extremists.”

“The extremists showed the entire state that they are pro-life in name only since they can’t seem to lift a finger helping kids and families, all they can do is play to the worst of culture wars meant to demean and divide,” Kleeb said.

Protesters were chanting inside the state capitol as lawmakers voted on the bill.

The abortion restrictions will go into effect the day after the governor signs the bill, while the ban on “gender-affirming care” will take effect on October 1.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) issued a statement in support of the Let Them Grow Act after its passing.

“All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity,” he said. “These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown.”

RELEASE: Governor Pillen Statement on Passage of LB574 pic.twitter.com/V960ZPrE2A — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) May 19, 2023

