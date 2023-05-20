New Hampshire Republicans view former President Donald Trump as better equipped to improve the economy, oppose the far-left, and care about the needs of everyday Americans than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who recently stumped in the Granite State, the latest National Research Inc. poll found.

On Friday, DeSantis met with New Hampshire lawmakers who reportedly support his expected 2024 presidential campaign:

Governor DeSantis in New Hampshire: Elites “want to institutionalize lockdowns. They act like this worked!” “The idea that we would even be entertaining that going forward is absolutely crazy.” pic.twitter.com/2qPpefoHsh — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 19, 2023

DeSantis has yet to formally announce a presidential bid, but Friday’s visit served as his second recent stop in the Granite State, having also visited in April for a fundraising event where he delivered an address with undertones of a campaign speech.

“If the election of 2024 is a referendum on Joe Biden and his failed policies, and we provide a fresh vision for American renewal, Republicans will win the White House, the House and the U.S. Senate,” DeSantis said.

However, surveys still indicate that former President Donald Trump is the fan favorite in New Hampshire.

A recent National Research Inc. poll, commissioned by American Greatness, found 54 percent of likely Republican New Hampshire primary voters identify Trump as the “best to improve our economy,” while 13 percent said the same of DeSantis — a difference of 41 percent.

Forty percent also chose Trump as the “strongest to oppose far-left progressives,” compared to 21 percent who said the same of DeSantis.

When asked who “cares about needs and concerns of people like me,” 34 percent chose Trump, compared to 17 percent who chose DeSantis — a difference of 17 percent.

That same survey revealed Trump leading the potentially crowded primary race with 39 percent support. DeSantis fell 21 points behind, garnering 18 percent support, followed closely by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu with 17 percent support:

2024 New Hampshire Republican Primary: Trump 39% (+18)

DeSantis 18%

Sununu 17%

Ramaswamy 6%

Haley 3%

Hutchinson 1%

Pence 1%

T. Scott 1% National Research Inc./@theamgreatness, 500 LV, 5/15-17https://t.co/tUQz9lz0ZL pic.twitter.com/uO3rLxN0EL — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 18, 2023

The survey was taken May 15-17, 2023, among 500 likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters. The margin of error is +/- 4.38 percent.

Notably, Sununu has hinted at the possibility of a 2024 presidential bid, expressing confidence in “how easy the fundraising would be.”

“There’s a lot of folks that would get behind us early on if I were to create a committee or an exploratory committee,” Sununu said.

“If we decide to do this, that’s actually the least of my worries,” he added.