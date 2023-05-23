Is Joe Biden too old to seek a return to high office in 2024? Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has conceded his age does pose a challenge but urged voters to look beyond the president’s advancing years to embrace his record instead.

Clinton, 75, addressed the 80-year-old president’s fitness for office at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington over the weekend, saying “his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider” it, according to Fox News.

The former secretary of state and senator from New York delivered her view after FT editor Edward Luce pointed to Biden’s trouble negotiating a simple flight of stairs during last week’s G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

WATCH YOUR STEP! Joe Biden in Japan Struggles with Stairs AGAIN

C-SPAN

“There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago,” Luce said.

“Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?”

“It’s a concern for anyone. We’ve had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations,” Clinton replied.

The former first lady also said she believes Biden is determined to run for another term, claiming he has a “good record” in office.

“But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he’s right — don’t judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run.”

Clinton claimed Biden rarely gets the credit he deserves “in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff.”

“So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that’s what we should all hope for.”

Clinton’s remarks come nearly a month after the president announced plans to run for reelection in 2024 amid weeks of speculation.

Biden is the oldest president in American history and will be 81 on Election Day.

He has faced continued questions about his age and whether a full campaign season and a second term as president are part of his capabilities while his record is being challenged by intending voters.

As Breitbart News reported, a poll released Monday shows just 33 percent of American adults say they approve of his handling of the economy while only 24 percent say national economic conditions are in good shape in Biden’s hands.

Some voters even feel Biden, should face impeachment proceedings, such has been his mishandling of office.

Of even more concern for Biden is the attitude of some members of his own party to a 2024 run.

Four in ten likely voters believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings on President Joe Biden, a Rasmussen Reports survey revealed on Thursday. https://t.co/maA2sLYJSB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2023

Just 22 percent of Democrats are excited that Biden launched a reelection bid, while only 28 percent say they are confident about his return to the White House, a CBS News/YouGov poll found last month.

The poll also revealed Democrats are worried about the president’s age.