Lawyers for former President Donald Trump submitted a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, requesting a meeting to discuss the ongoing investigations into Trump.

“We request a meeting at your earlier convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetuated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors,” they wrote.

Trump posted the full letter on Truth Social, which said:

We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office. Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter and the Biden family. President Trump is being treated unfairly. No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.

The letter was written by John P. Rowley III and James M. Trusty of Secil Law PLLC and Ifrah Law PLLC respectively. The letter was also forwarded to members of Congress.

Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to look into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, as well as his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.