Two-thirds of voters believe former President Donald Trump was the target of a political “hit job” over allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia, and a majority want the FBI officials involved “criminally prosecuted,” according to a Rasmussen poll released after Special Counsel John Durham released his report on the origins of Russiagate.

Last week, Durham released his long-awaited report, which found the FBI should never have launched an investigation into Trump’s campaign over its alleged ties with Russia.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” the 300-page report concluded.

Duram’s report also revealed that top leaders at the FBI shut down four criminal investigations into Hillary and Bill Clinton, among other findings.

Sixty-three percent of voters told Rasmussen they believe the Trump-Russia narrative was a political “hit job,” orchestrated by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Durham’s report criticized several high-level FBI officials for participating in the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

The Rasmussen survey found that 59 percent want the agents involved in the Trump-Russia investigation “criminally prosecuted” for their actions.

Rasmussen polled 1,013 U.S. likely voters between May 21 and May 23. The survey’s margin of error is ±3 percentage points.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.