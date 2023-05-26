A New Hampshire state representative has rescinded her endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the race for the Republican presidential nomination and now supports former President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Sandra Panek (R) announced her decision to switch her support on Thursday following DeSantis’s campaign launch on Wednesday.

“After being less than impressed with Ron DeSantis’s official announcement last night, I am hereby switching my endorsement to President Donald J. Trump,” Panek said in a press release email from the Trump campaign. “We can’t expect someone to run the country if they can’t properly run their own campaign launch.”

DeSantis’ announcement on Twitter Space with company CEO Elon Musk was marred by technical difficulties, with audio cutting out repeatedly. After several minutes of issues, they started a new Twitter Space. Moreover, in a campaign ad, DeSantis notes he is “running for president to lead our Great American Comeback,” but soon after it launched, the Trump campaign accused him of plagiarizing the phrase “Great American Comeback” from the 45th president, who used it at his 2020 State of the Union address.

Ron DeSantis Blatantly Plagiarizes President Trump's "Great American Comeback" pic.twitter.com/p30AUr9h2W — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 25, 2023

“The stakes are simply too great in 2024 to take a chance on someone as unreliable as DeSantis — we need a proven winner like President Trump to take back the White House and Make America Great Again!” Panek added.

Her change of support follows New Hampshire State Rep Juliet Harvey-Bolia’s (R) decision on Wednesday to back Trump for the nomination after the pro-DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, claimed that she endorsed the Florida governor earlier this month. After the announcement was made, Harvey-Bolia clarified, “I’m endorsing both” Trump and DeSantis.

She is now endorsing only Trump:

I’m proud to announce my full endorsement for President Trump, and only Trump. He’ll keep us out of war and prosperous as he has in the past. Ron DeSantis will make a great candidate in 2028. I expect Republicans will unite behind President Trump #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/T71jTMKmro — Juliet Harvey-Bolia (@harvey_juliet) May 25, 2023

