Report: NYC Migrant Hotel Descends into ‘Free for All’ with Drugs, Alcohol

One of Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) migrant hotels in midtown Manhattan has descended into a “free for all” as newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens staying at the hotel for free are allegedly doing drugs and drinking “all night,” according to eyewitness reports.

The Row NYC, where Adams has been placing border crossers and illegal aliens free of charge for months, is a “madhouse” and “free for all” after dark, according to one migrant who told the New York Post that migrant occupants of the hotel do drugs and drink through the night outside the hotel’s doorsteps.

“People [are] drinking aguardiente and smoking weed outside all night since we can’t bring that in,” the man told the Post. “The police have come and pushed them out some nights so now they gather at the corners.”

In some cases, migrant children allegedly join in on drugs and drinking outside the hotel.

“I’ve seen 12-, 13-year-olds drinking and smoking outside — a lot of the Venezuelan kids with the men,” the man said. “These kids … they don’t have structure or good role models. My kids are not allowed to follow that and hang out there. They know better.”

One such former employee of the Row NYC, Carlos Arellano, told the Post he would see migrant children getting drunk and doing drugs on nearly every shift. Another former employee, in January, said migrants at the hotel were fighting staff, doing drugs in the lobby, and having sex in public.

Since the spring of last year, more than 70,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City — many bused from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

For months, Adams has been giving out lucrative contracts to the city’s powerful real estate industry, which is housing tens of thousands of migrants in hotels. Most recently, for example, New Yorkers are set to foot an annual $75 million bill to put up border crossers and illegal aliens in Manhattan’s iconic Roosevelt Hotel.

Adams claims that waves of illegal immigration have now filled nearly half of all hotel rooms across New York City.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.