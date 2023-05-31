Five Illegal Aliens Charged with Murdering 15-Year-Old Boy in Maryland

Five illegal aliens are now accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy sometime earlier this year in Frederick County, Maryland.

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, a 21-year-old illegal alien; Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, a 23-year-old illegal alien; Ismael Lopez Lopez, a 29-year-old illegal alien; Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, a 27-year-old illegal alien; and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, a 20-year-old illegal alien, were arrested and charged this week with murdering 15-year-old Limber Lopez Funez and dumping his body in Gambrill State Park.

Back in late February, Funez’s family contacted the Frederick Police Department to report the teenager missing. The following day, police detectives discovered a crime scene about half an hour away from the state park where Funez’s body was later found in late April.

“Since Mr. Lopez Funez was first reported missing back in late February, we have had officers and detectives working tirelessly, investigating this case,” Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a statement.

“Our team spent countless hours following leads and conducting searches all over the county,” he continued. “We were all hoping to find Limber alive and well, but sadly that did not happen.”

Through collecting digital, video, and forensic evidence, police detectives were able to identify the five illegal aliens as prime suspects in Funez’s murder. On May 26, search warrants for the suspects were issued and each was apprehended by police.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to FOX5 DC that all the murder suspects are illegal aliens living in the United States. All are charged with first-degree murder.

“On behalf of the entire team at FPD, our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Lando said. “While we know it will not bring Limber back, we hope the arrests, in this case, will offer some closure to the Lopez Funez family.”

The case is still being investigated. The five illegal aliens remain in police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.