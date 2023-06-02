GLAMOUR UK Magazine Ripped over ‘Mentally Deluded’ Cover Featuring ‘Trans Pregnant Man’

Women’s magazine GLAMOUR UK is facing backlash after featuring a “pregnant transgender man” — a.k.a. a pregnant biological woman identifying as a man — on the cover of its latest issue celebrating “pride.”

The UK’s edition of GLAMOUR Magazine, famous for covering fashion, beauty, and women’s health topics, along with featuring influential women from across various industries, decided to spotlight trans activist Logan Brown as its cover star for June — celebrated as pride month by the LGBTQ community.

Introducing Logan Brown, GLAMOUR's June Pride cover star ❤️ “I'm a pregnant trans man and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I'm living proof.” 🔗https://t.co/445NHyTcbH #Pride #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/6NNdgsmXIF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 1, 2023

The magazine introduces Brown as an author, father, and “transgender man who unexpectedly became pregnant with his partner Bailey J Mills, a non-binary drag performer in the UK.”

Brown is described as a 27-year-old writer “who also works as a residential children’s support worker” who is currently writing a children’s book called “My Daddy’s Belly,” in addition to an autobiography.

A biological woman is pregnant but thinks she's a man and wrote this book. The elites and media clap like seals promoting it. Is no one brave enough to pause and say, 'Wait. This is insane." pic.twitter.com/Npn46Z4ThR — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 1, 2023

During the interview with GLAMOUR, Brown apologizes several times for losing track of her thoughts due to ADHD.

According to Brown, both Brown and partner Mills struggle with ADHD as well as autism, which causes both to “get really overwhelmed” at times.

Brown begins by identifying as a “trans pregnant man” who “exists” despite the position of skeptics.

“So no matter what anyone says, I literally am living proof,” Brown said, while claiming being able to “bring a baby up into the world in a queer relationship is the best feeling ever.”

The transgender activist admits having had “really bad mental health growing up,” and constantly being in therapy, while also describing feeling “like everyone’s looking at me” while in the women’s hospital ward.

“I’ve been misgendered by staff and no one’s actually turned around to me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ No one’s asked what it feels like to be a trans pregnant man,” Brown gripes, while expressing the need for “some mental health support.”

In response, many took to social media to express outrage over the controversial choice for coverstar.

“Living proof of what? Logan’s a biological female who got pregnant, as hundreds of millions of biological females do each year… why are you presenting this as a man getting pregnant which is biologically impossible?” asked TV news host-turned-political commentator Piers Morgan.

“Day 1 of Pride Month kicks off with a pregnant woman who claims to be a man and calls herself a ‘pregnant man’ and ‘father’ appearing on the cover of one of the UK’s biggest women’s magazine- Glamour UK,” wrote internet personality Oli London.

Day 1 of Pride Month kicks off with a pregnant woman who claims to be a man and calls herself a ‘pregnant man’ and ‘father’ appearing on the cover of one of the UK’s biggest women’s magazine- Glamour UK. pic.twitter.com/cIAXlS6Bl5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 1, 2023

“Women’s magazine goes WOKE!” he wrote in another tweet.

“Every single baby ever born was gestated within a woman’s body. But there’s only one way to get on the cover of a magazine for performing this everyday miracle,” wrote journalist Helen Joyce.

Every single baby ever born was gestated within a woman's body. But there's only one way to get on the cover of a magazine for performing this everyday miracle.‍♀️ https://t.co/ilCjAEp7vL — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) June 1, 2023

“To be fair, she’s no less attractive than other recent Glamour cover models. Apparently BLM requires that beauty be CANCELED,” wrote conservative pundit Ann Coulter.

To be fair, she's no less attractive than other recent Glamour cover models. Apparently BLM requires that beauty be CANCELED. https://t.co/Z7ynWcQZYV — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 1, 2023

“What is the first thought that comes to mind when you see this Glamour magazine cover?” media personality Collin Rugg.

What is the first thought that comes to mind when you see this Glamour magazine cover? pic.twitter.com/hLp8elTDjz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 1, 2023

“Repeat out loud with me: THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A PREGNANT MAN. THERE NEVER HAS BEEN AND THERE NEVER WILL BE,” wrote radio host and author Dr. Michael L. Brown.

Repeat out loud with me: THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A PREGNANT MAN. THERE NEVER HAS BEEN AND THERE NEVER WILL BE. https://t.co/tOGBvfNQ7g — Dr. Michael L. Brown (@DrMichaelLBrown) June 2, 2023

“So, a pregnant straight woman for @GlamourMagUK’s Pride month cover. That makes complete sense these days. Pride month has become a competition amongst trans panderers to see who can most completely lose the plot about what Pride was created to commemorate and celebrate,” wrote French-American gay rights activist Fred Sargeant.

So, a pregnant straight woman for @GlamourMagUK's Pride month cover. That makes complete sense these days. Pride month has become a competition amongst trans panderers to see who can most completely lose the plot about what Pride was created to commemorate and celebrate. https://t.co/cDzUlIGrxz — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) June 1, 2023

“She’s a woman with a short haircut and septum ring. A uterus is not a social construct,” wrote media contributor Delano Squires.

She's a woman with a short haircut and septum ring. A uterus is not a social construct. https://t.co/emlGEJWySn — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) June 1, 2023

“So if a kid happens to see this and asks an adult, ‘Wait, men can have babies?’ can the adult answer, ‘Well, he’s actually a female and only females can have babies,’ or is that transphobic? Like how much reality are we still allowed to acknowledge?” wrote author Ben Appel.

So if a kid happens to see this and asks an adult, “Wait, men can have babies?” can the adult answer, “Well, he’s actually a female and only females can have babies,” or is that transphobic? Like how much reality are we still allowed to acknowledge? https://t.co/6Mo2eWktir — Ben Appel (@benappel) June 2, 2023

“A woman can cosplay as a man. She is still a woman,” wrote radio host Erick Erickson.

A woman can cosplay as a man. She is still a woman. https://t.co/Tv1mFujdFp — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 1, 2023

“Living proof that a woman can get pregnant,” wrote Beverly Hallberg, a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum.

Living proof that a woman can get pregnant. https://t.co/stcm7sBFWn — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) June 1, 2023

“Why the indignant hostility? Why the smug self-righteous lecturing? ‘I exist.’ ‘I’m proof.’ Girl, Oprah had a ‘pregnant man’ on her show in 2008.’Human female pregnant with child’ is not the devastating protest you seem to be fantasizing it to be,” wrote conservative writer and commentator Chad Felix Greene.

“Calm down,” he added.

Why the indignant hostility?

Why the smug self-righteous lecturing? 'I exist.'

'I'm proof.'

Girl, Oprah had a 'pregnant man' on her show in 2008. 'Human female pregnant with child' is not the devastating protest you seem to be fantasizing it to be. Calm down. https://t.co/NyilLIHXSD — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 1, 2023

“‘Mentally deluded. Pregnant. Rather silly.’ Woman is having a baby and Glamour UK seems to think that this is worthy of a cover,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Women have children every day. They bring their children into the world without fuss and attention seeking. They are sane and rational,” the user added.

The matter comes as the media and major corporations are under fire for pushing a woke transgender-promoting agenda.

Last week, calls to boycott The North Face followed the outdoor brand’s release of a transgender ad featuring a drag queen encouraging customers to “come out” with the brand.

Last month, Sports Illustrated featured trans pop star Kim Petras on their swimsuit cover.

This is a man pic.twitter.com/JvE2wdt1Io — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) May 15, 2023

In April, Bud Light beer selected Dylan Mulvaney, the former gay man who became a transgender social media celebrity, as its spokesperson.

The initiative sparked a loss of billions of dollars in market value for Anheuser-Busch in the days following the promotional partnership, as its shares fell amid a nationwide backlash against Bud Light.

Meanwhile, Target stores were seen peddling the transgender agenda with sales of “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for males who wish to mimic females and “light binding” swim apparel for females.

In addition, the Walt Disney Co. invited drag queen Nina West to the world premiere of its live-action The Little Mermaid on Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, as it, too, continues to aggressively push LGBTQ ideology in its entertainment for children.