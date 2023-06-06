Adam Schiff Racks Up Senate Endorsements from Majority of CA Democrat Delegation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) received the endorsement last week of Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), and has now received the backing of more than half of California’s Democratic congressional delegation in his run for U.S. Senate.

Schiff, who led the first impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, is running to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). His main opponent is far-left Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), who is black and female.

The Sacramento Bee reported Monday (emphasis removed):

Bera joins Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, and more than half the California Democratic congressional delegation (including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) in backing Schiff’s bid to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. … Schiff agreed with Bera that whoever replaces Feinstein needs to be well-versed in intelligence issues, including an understanding of science and technology.

Like Feinstein, who served on the Senate Intelligence Committee for many years, Schiff claims a national security background. But he was kicked off the House Intelligence Committee this year by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), after Schiff was accused of having lied to the American people about evidence implicating President Donald Trump in colluding with Russia.

No such evidence existed, and the recent report of Special Counsel John H. Durham made clear that the entire conspiracy theory was concocted by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign before begin taken up, improperly, by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Schiff also broke with long-established precedent and the principles of due process in his impeachment inquiry, conducting witness depositions behind closed doors and blocking Republican questions about the so-called “whistleblower” who initiated the investigation. Schiff had earlier promised to call the whistleblower to testify; he also admitted to lying about the fact that his committee staff had interacted with the whistleblower.

Bizarrely, Schiff’s first public action after being booted from the committee was to launch a TikTok account. The viral social media platform, owned by a Chinese company, is widely considered a security and intelligence risk.

The California primary has been moved up to March. The top two candidates proceed to the general election. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) could also appoint Schiff to Feinstein’s seat if she leaves before her term expires.

