Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has tightened the gap between him and former President Donald Trump in Texas’ 2024 Republican presidential primary, but Trump still maintains a 24-point lead, a poll found.

DeSantis increased his lead by seven points in a Texas survey after officially entering the GOP primary.

Although he polled at 16 percent in April among likely GOP voters, the latest survey found he now has 23 percent support.

2024 Texas Republican Primary: Trump 47% (+24)

DeSantis 23%

Cruz 4%

Pence 4%

T. Scott 3%

Haley 3%

Ramaswamy 2%

Hutchinson 2%

.

Head-2-Head:

Trump 51% (+18)

DeSantis 33% .@CWS_Research/@DefendTXLiberty, 1,020 LV, 5/26-30https://t.co/E77eTdpzFR — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 6, 2023

However, Trump is still the clear frontrunner, with 47 percent of likely Texas Republican voters supporting him, down from 54 percent in April.

No other declared candidate, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, or Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), polled above five percent.

In a head-to-head race between Trump and DeSantis, Trump’s support increases to 51 percent, while 33 percent would choose DeSantis.

The Defend Texas Liberty PAC poll, conducted by CWS research, surveyed 1,020 likely Texas GOP voters between May 26 to May 30. The survey’s margin of error is ±3.07 percent.

