Poll: Donald Trump Boasts 29-Point Lead in California’s GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump is leading in the California Republican primary race by double-digits, a PPIC survey found.

The survey asked Republican likely voters, “If the 2024 Republican primary for president were being held today, and these were the candidates, who would you vote for?” It listed several candidates as well as potential challengers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to jump into the race this week, as well as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is expected to throw his hat in the presidential ring on Tuesday.

Not one challenger comes remotely close.

Half, 50 percent, choose Trump as their candidate, followed by 21 percent who chose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Pence comes in a distant third place with ten percent support, and no other individual listed saw double-digit support in the Golden State:

CALIFORNIA 2024: Trump holds 29-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 50% (+29)

DeSantis — 21%

Pence — 10%

Cheney — 7%

Haley — 3%

Noem — 2%

T. Scott — 2%

Christie — 1%

Ramaswamy — 1% PPIC (A/B) | LVs | May 17-24 https://t.co/QcnoAPJVHS pic.twitter.com/GsOOdxFsXw — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 6, 2023

Seven percent chose former Rep. Liz Cheney, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (three percent), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (two percent), Sen. Tim Scott (two percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (one percent), anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (one percent), and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (one percent). Notably, Sununu announced on Monday that he will not jump into the presidential race.

WATCH– NH Gov. Sununu: I Will Not Run for President in 2024

The survey was taken May 17–24, 2023, among 1,576 California adult residents. It coincides with several other state-level surveys which also show Trump towering over his challengers.

A May Emerson College survey, for example, found Trump leading the Iowa caucus by 42 points:

🚨 IOWA 2024: Emerson College (A-) PRES:

(R) Trump: 49% (+11)

(D) Biden: 38% (R) DeSantis: 45% (+7)

(D) Biden: 38% GOP PRES:

Trump — 62% (+42)

DeSantis — 20%

Pence — 5%

Haley — 5%

T. Scott — 3%

Ramaswamy — 2%

Sununu — 1%

Hutchinson — 1%https://t.co/1rTiaaimdn pic.twitter.com/gW4hk83hJn — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2023

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey, taken among 442 Iowa Republican caucus goers, found Trump leading the Republican primary field with overwhelming majority support — 62 percent. No other candidate comes remotely close. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who formally jumped into the race on Wednesday, came in a distant second, 42 points behind, with 20 percent support. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tied for third place, having five percent support each, followed by Sen. Tim Scott with three percent. Notably, Scott formally jumped into the presidential race on Monday.

Similarly, a Vote TXT survey found Trump leading in Nevada with a 30-point lead, and a recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll showed Trump garnering support from 71 percent of Garden State Republicans– a massive hit to Christie.