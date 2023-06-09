Report: Pentagon Readies New $2B Military Aid Package for Ukraine

The Pentagon is set to announce another military aid package for Ukraine valued at more than $2 billion, according to a report.

The new package would come about a week after the Pentagon announced a $300 million package for Ukraine on May 31.

Bloomberg News reported Friday morning that the Pentagon could announce as early as Friday that the package would include air defense munitions.

The package will reportedly be awarded under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds new purchases of weapons, versus using presidential drawdown authority, which has been used to authorize the transfer of U.S. military equipment to Ukraine.

Scoop: Biden admin will announce as soon as today another $2 billion arms package for Ukraine that’s heavy on air defense munitions. @ACapaccio https://t.co/7MxnmKdkEB — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 9, 2023

The package, according to the report, will bankroll the purchase of Hawk missile launchers and missiles and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles.

So far, the Biden administration has committed more than $38.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including $37.6 billion since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

