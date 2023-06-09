Watch Live: 14th Annual Western Conservative Summit

The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University will host its 14th annual Western Conservative Summit this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Featuring top conservative leaders since 2010, the summit is one of the largest annual gatherings of conservatives outside Washington, DC, and serves to educate and activate the grassroots.

This year’s theme, “Western Strong,” “strives to demonstrate the importance of the great Western tradition – from the foundational principles of Western civilization to the rugged individualism that characterizes the American West,” states the official event description. “At a time when Western Civilization is being denigrated by the left, we want to remind attendees that it is our strong Western roots that make America the free nation that it is today.”

The purpose of this summit “is to motivate those conservative activists who are in the trenches, to convene and network together, and to educate on key issues, both equipping volunteers as well as training a new younger generation of conservatives.”

On Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), and Dr. Yoram Hazony will speak among many.

On Saturday, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder, Riley Gaines, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins will speak.

