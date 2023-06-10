Poll: Plurality Say Biden’s Age and Health ‘Severely’ Limit Ability to Do Job

A plurality of U.S. adults believe President Joe Biden’s age and health “severely” limit his ability to do his job, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “How much of an effect do you think Joe Biden’s health and age have on his ability to fulfill his duties as President?”

A plurality, 45 percent, said they believe both “severely” limit his ability to do the job, followed by 34 percent who believe it has “little effect on his ability to do the job,” and 11 percent who said it has “no effect at all.” Another ten percent remain unsure.

Predictably, 77 percent of Republicans believe Biden’s age and health severely limit his ability to do the job as president — a sentiment shared by a plurality of independents, 48 percent, and 13 percent of Democrats. Notably, 56 percent of Democrats still said it has “little effect” on his ability to do the job, compared to 22 percent who asserted it has no effect whatsoever.

Notably, 14 percent of Biden 2020 voters believe it severely limits Biden’s ability to do the job as well.

The survey was taken June 3-6, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. citizens and follows the 80-year-old’s tumble after speaking at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s commencement ceremony last week.

Biden later told the press, “I got sandbagged,” referencing the sandbag that was on stage:

Biden’s annual physical, revealed early this year, found five specific ailments, including atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, stiff gait, and peripheral neuropathy in his feet.