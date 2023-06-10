Watch Live: 14th Annual Western Conservative Summit, Day Two

The Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University will host the second day of its 14th annual Western Conservative Summit this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Featuring top conservative leaders since 2010, the summit is one of the largest annual gatherings of conservatives outside Washington, DC, and serves to educate and activate the grassroots.

The purpose of this summit “is to motivate those conservative activists who are in the trenches, to convene and network together, and to educate on key issues, both equipping volunteers as well as training a new younger generation of conservatives.”

On Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), and Dr. Yoram Hazony spoke.

Rep. Harriet Hageman spoke to the U.S. government’s massive land ownership across the United States when she said, “if you do not own property, you are property,” on Friday.

Western Conservative Summit 2023

On Saturday, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder, Riley Gaines, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins will speak.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Western Conservative Summit.