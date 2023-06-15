New Hampshire Poll: 11-Point Swing from DeSantis to Trump

Former President Donald Trump has experienced an 11-point swing in his direction in the early primary state of New Hampshire following both his indictment and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jumping into the presidential race, the latest National Research Inc. survey, commissioned by American Greatness survey, found.

This particular survey was taken June 12-14, 2023, after Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chis Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum jumped into the race. It also followed federal prosecutors indicting Trump.

Despite all of that, Trump’s lead has actually increased among likely Granite State Republican primary voters over the last month, jumping from 39 percent support to 44 percent support — a five point increase.

DeSantis fell six points over the last month, from 18 percent to 12 percent. This reflects an 11-point swing in Trump’s direction over the last month.

Overall, Trump’s lead has increased from 21 points in May to 32 points in June. AM Greatness noted that New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who was listed in May’s survey, did not take votes away from DeSantis, as some expected.

“When Sununu is taken out of the equation in this month’s survey, DeSantis did not benefit. A majority of Sununu’s vote share went to Scott and Christie,” the report noted.

VIDEO — NH Gov. Sununu: I Will Not Run for President in 2024

The survey found Sen. Tim Scott tying with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and experiencing a positive boost this month, moving from one percent in May to seven percent in June. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also jumped from three percent to five percent support, and Pence went from one percent support to three percent support.

Notably, the number of undecided voters has also increased over the last month, jumping from 15 percent to 18 percent.

The survey was taken June 12-14, 2023, among 500 likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 2024: Trump holds 32-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 44% (+5 from May)

DeSantis 12% (-6)

Christie 7% (+7)

Scott 7% (+6)

Haley 5% (+2)

Ramaswamy 3% (-3)

Pence 3% (+2)

Hutchinson 2% (+1) National Res. | 06/12-14 | 500 LV

Post-indictment national surveys told a similar story, with Trump’s lead only increasing following the indictment, as well as others jumping into the presidential race.

Breitbart News detailed the latest Morning Consult poll earlier this week:

Even with more official challengers joining the race, as well as an indictment, Trump has expanded his lead to 59 percent. That reflects a three-point uptick from the 56 percent he saw last week.