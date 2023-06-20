Report: No Jail Time for Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden will reportedly receive no jail time upon agreeing to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, per reports Tuesday morning.

Legal experts believe it is unlikely Hunter Biden’s deal with President Joe Biden’s Justice Department will include any jail time, NBC News reported.

“Hunter will get no jail time for being the bagman for Joe Biden’s vast foreign corruption,” Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, posted on Twitter.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

“Hunter Biden pleading guilty to a gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges with no jail time is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the DOJ,” she posted on Twitter.

“If DOJ treated Hunter Biden like the thousands of no-names who get prosecuted he would be looking at decades in federal prison. Yes, I said decades,” Brett L. Tolman, e xecutive director of Right on Crime, said

Concerning the gun violation, Hunter Biden may have lied about his history of drug use when filling out ATF Form 4473 for a gun purchase. The punishment for false answers on that form includes fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment.

The decision as to whether ultimately charge Hunter Biden was up to Trump-appointed United States Attorney David Weiss.

In March, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would personally have to authorize any potential charges against the president’s son.

