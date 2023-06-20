House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Tuesday that the plea deal announced for Hunter Biden should mean that the Justice Department “should not be able to withhold” any documents from Congress in its investigations into President Joe Biden and his son, citing a “pending” investigation.

He told reporters:

My first reaction is it continues to show the two-tiered system in America. If you are the President’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. If you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal. Now, this does nothing to our investigation, and it actually should enhance our investigation because the DOJ should not be able to withhold any information now, saying that there’s a pending investigation. They should be able to provide Chairman Comer with any information that he requires.

If you’re Biden’s leading political opponent, the DOJ will try to put you in prison. If you’re Biden’s son, the DOJ will give you a sweetheart deal. pic.twitter.com/7z6l13shG8 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 20, 2023

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) also pledged the committee would continue its investigations into the Bidens in his own statement Tuesday.

“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery. These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation,” he said.

“We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed,” he added.

