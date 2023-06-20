Former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, slammed the plea deal announced for Hunter Biden on Tuesday, calling it a “massive coverup” and election interference.

He posted in a statement on Truth Social:

The Hunter/Joe Biden settlement is a massive COVERUP & FULL SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE ‘SCAM’ THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. A ‘TRAFFIC TICKET,’ & JOE IS ALL CLEANED UP & READY TO GO INTO THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – AND THIS AS CROOKED DOJ, STATE, & CITY PROSECUTORS, MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS ALL, HIT ME FROM ALL SIDES & ANGELS WITH BULL….! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

As part of his plea deal, Biden, 53, will plead guilty to willful failure to pay federal income tax — most likely on his foreign earnings — and will enter a “pretrial diversion program” regarding his gun crime, indicating that he will face no jail time.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing up to 400 years in prison related to retaining allegedly classified information at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Conservatives on Tuesday slammed the plea deal as evidence of two tiers of justice in America — one for the president’s son and another for the president’s political enemies.

