14-Point Swing Toward Trump: NBC News Poll

There has been a 14-point swing away from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump since April, the latest NBC News poll found.

They survey asked Republican primary voters, “If the Republican primary for president were being held today, which one of the following candidates would you favor?”

The poll listed several active GOP presidential candidates, including Trump, DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Overall, 51 percent chose Trump as their first-choice candidate. No other candidate came close, as DeSantis followed 29 points behind with 22 percent support. June’s results reflect a 14-point swing away from DeSantis in favor of Trump since April. That month, 46 percent chose Trump as their first-choice candidate. His current standing reflects a five-point increase. In April, 31 percent chose DeSantis — nine points higher than his current 22 percent support.

RELATED VIDEO: “It Won’t Stop with Me” — Trump Warns Republicans Must “Get Tough”:

President Donald Trump via Storyful

The Florida governor currently stands as the favorite second choice candidate with 31 percent choosing him, followed by Trump and Scott, who are tied with 12 percent support each in terms of a second choice.

Meanwhile, seven percent now support Pence as their first-choice candidate, one point up from the six percent reported in April. Haley’s standing has slightly improved as well, moving from three percent to four percent this month.

Five percent support Christie as their first-choice candidate, while three percent support Scott and Ramaswamy, and two percent Hutchinson.

The survey also asked respondents who they would pick between just Trump and DeSantis. In that scenario, 60 percent chose Trump, while 36 percent said DeSantis.

The survey was taken June 16-20, among 1,000 registered voters and has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error. The GOP portion of the survey has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error.

Not only has Trump continued to stand as the frontrunner in the GOP field, but his favorability has grown post-indictment, as the field has continued to grow. This week’s Morning Consult survey, for instance, found 76 percent of Republican primary voters viewing Trump favorably.