Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Moms for Liberty Summit

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warrior Summit on Friday, June 30, in Philadelphia.

“We invite you to join us for our annual Moms for Liberty National Summit in the city where Liberty was born, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!” Moms for Liberty’s event description details. “Welcoming all moms, dads, grandparents, teachers, and friends concerned about the attack on parental rights in education and are ready to defend those rights at all levels of government.”

Competing Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley spoke earlier in the day at the event.

Moms for Liberty is a parental rights organization that has come under fire by the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a development that co-founder Tina Descovich attributed to the group “having so much success and so much progress over the last two years of reclaiming public education and putting parents back in the driver’s seat.”