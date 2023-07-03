Report: Joe Biden Used Influence to Get Hunter Biden’s Daughter into Penn

President Joe Biden reportedly used his influence to pressure the University of Pennsylvania to admit his granddaughter to college — then appointed the president of the university to a plum ambassadorship.

Last week, in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision on racial preferences in college admissions, Biden denounced “practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.”

But according to a report in the Washington Free Beacon, he himself made use of those practices to secure a place at Penn for Maisy Biden, one of the daughters of his son, Hunter Biden.

Penn is also home to the Penn-Biden center in Washington, DC, which has been at the center of controversies involving Biden’s storage of classified documents and his family’s courting of foreign donors as they have pursued overseas business deals.

The Free Beacon reported Saturday:

In 2018, Hunter Biden tapped his father and a number of Biden family connections to help get his daughter into the University of Pennsylvania. Text messages and emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, show how Joe and Hunter Biden worked behind the scenes to get a subpar family member into one of the most selective schools in the country. Maisy Biden’s college admissions process could raise a number of uncomfortable questions for the president. The saga highlights exactly the kind of “legacy admissions” Biden has slammed. The story also highlights the Biden family’s occasionally shady dealings with the University of Pennsylvania just as congressional Republicans are probing alleged ethical misconduct by both Joe and Hunter Biden. … In July 2021, President Joe Biden nominated [University of Pennsylvania President] Amy Gutmann to serve as his ambassador to Germany. The Senate confirmed Gutmann’s nomination with a 54-42 vote in January 2022.

The relationship between Penn and the Bidens was so close that Hunter Biden imagined that he could use his father’s influence to secure a teaching post there — even while he was still on drugs, the Free Beacon notes.

