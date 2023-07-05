Reports: Cocaine Found in ‘Zippered Bag’ in White House ‘Work Area’

A substance testing positive for cocaine found inside the White House on Sunday was reportedly found in a “work area,” according to a report.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the substance had been found in a “work area of the West Wing,” and that a dispatch which had said the substance was found in a White House library was incorrect, citing Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The report said a “small amount of a white powdery substance” was found in the White House on Sunday evening.

NBC News reported Wednesday that the substance was found in a “small, zippered bag in a highly trafficked part of the West Wing.” According to the outlet, it was “unclear how long the bag was in the White House.”

President Biden and his family were reportedly at Camp David when a uniformed Secret Service agent found the substance during a patrol of the West Wing around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The discovery prompted a brief evacuation of the White House.

At 8:49 p.m. Eastern, after a preliminary test, a member of the D.C. Fire Department hazmat team radioed to other officials in the department, “We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride,” according to a website that archives dispatches from police and fire departments.

Guglielmi told the Times in a statement, “The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”

A Secret Service spokesman told Breitbart News on Monday that their team was conducting an investigation. Breitbart News on Wednesday inquired how long the investigation would take but did not receive a response.

NBC News reported that the investigation will entail looking at cameras and entrance logs, according to a “source familiar with the inquiry.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted a meme of an emergency response worker vacuuming a white substance in the Oval Office, along with, “What a disgrace.”

What a disgrace pic.twitter.com/S3rBLjjVQc — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 4, 2023

He tweeted earlier, “They never found cocaine in the Trump White House!” as well as, “The Bidens are unfit to live in the White House!”

The Bidens are unfit to live in the White House! https://t.co/iOdDoaQTe7 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 4, 2023

