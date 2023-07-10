Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) has officially voiced support for two major impeachment initiatives from his GOP colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, Breitbart News has learned.

Rosendale’s office confirmed to Breitbart News that he supports efforts to impeach Democrat President Joe Biden. His office also confirmed that he backs the measure from Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to expunge both of former President Donald Trump’s impeachments.

“Rep. Rosendale supports both of these efforts,” Rosendale’s adviser Aashka Varma told Breitbart News on Monday when asked if the congressman backs pushes from members like Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to impeach Biden and about the specific move from Stefanik and Greene to expunge Trump’s impeachments.

Rosendale’s support for these measures is significant because the congressman is currently considering a U.S. Senate bid in Montana next year.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) is up for reelection in deep-red Montana, and businessman and retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy has already jumped into the race with strong support from Senate Republicans, including National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT). Daines, who represents Montana, joins Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) as major in-state endorsements for Sheehy. Several other U.S. Senators, including many who have endorsed Trump, are also backing Sheehy already.

There was some question as to if Rosendale would support these efforts or not publicly back expunging Trump’s impeachments as some kind of leverage in the Senate primary should he decide to run; the U.S. House GOP majority is very slim, and GOP leaders can only afford to lose a handful of votes and still pass measures like this that are unlikely to get Democrat support.

Now that he — through his adviser, Varma — has confirmed he is on board with expunging Trump’s impeachments and proceeding with a Biden impeachment, he will not be using these measures in any Senate race.

His support for these efforts, too, is a boost for both of them, especially as Greene’s own personal fight with the House Freedom Caucus — she was reportedly voted out of the group by its members earlier this summer — threatened to possibly distract from them, and it is surely a welcome sign for those who want to impeach Biden and expunge Trump’s impeachments.