House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said he would request a record of the content of an alleged meeting between supposed whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft and the FBI, regarding the Biden family’s business with CEFC China Energy Co.

Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, said he gave incriminating evidence of Biden family wrongdoing with CEFC to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 meeting. He alleges U.S. authorities covered up the interview.

Allegations surfaced Thursday via a document from the New York Post’s Miranda Devine that supports the alleged meeting occurred. The reported document represents the first alleged proof of his claims.

“Luft supposedly shared info with the FBI on the Bidens & CEFC,” Comer posted on Twitter Tuesday. “I will request this record.”

"Luft supposedly shared info with the FBI on the Bidens & CEFC," Comer posted on Twitter Tuesday. "I will request this record."

The Biden businesses worked closely with CEFC. In fact, the “chairman” of CEFC, Ye Jianming, paid Hunter Biden a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye in February 2017 worth an estimated $80,000.

Suspicious activity reports obtained by Comer show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

“We definitely want to hear more about these allegations. And we want to see the notes from the FBI meeting,” Comer told Fox News on Monday evening. “They sent six FBI agents, according to Gal Luft, to Brussels to interview him.”

“Obviously, they were concerned about something he had to say. There is some level of credibility,” Comer added.

On Monday, the DOJ indicted Luft for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC. It also charged him with arms trafficking and making false statements and advancing the interests of China.

Comer said it is ironic the DOJ indicted Luft for violating FARA, a violation he believes Hunter Biden committed.

“The ultimate irony is one of the charges they levied against him is he was not registered as a foreign agent, which is the main thing we have said the Bidens were all along: unregistered foreign agents,” he said.

The Biden family’s venture with CEFC is best known for including a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy.” Among others involved in the CEFC venture were James Biden, whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, and Jim Bulger.

