FBI Director Christopher Wray did not confirm or deny if President Joe Biden is under investigation for alleged bribes from an executive at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter Biden $83,000 per month for a board position.

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Tom Tiffany (R-WI) asked Wray if Joe Biden accepted payments from Burisma and whether he is under investigation for the alleged bribe of $5 million.

“Did Joe Biden take payments from Burisma or any other foreign companies as vice president, President, or as a private citizen Biden?” Tiffany asked.

Wray refused to answer the question and directed the member to U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who told Congress on Monday the FBI informant form alleging the Biden family bribes is part of an ongoing investigation. Weiss’s statement appears to correspond with his original statement about Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

“As you may know, there is an ongoing investigation being led by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, Mr. Weiss, appointed by President Trump in the last administration that our Baltimore field office is working with,” Wray said. “And I would refer you to him as to what if anything can be —”

Tiffany cut Wray off and interjected before he could finish. “So, the president is under he is under investigation?” he asked.

“I’m not going to confirm or speak to who is or isn’t under investigation for what,” Wray said before Tiffany again interjected.

“So, he’s not under investigation?” Tiffany asked a second way.

“I didn’t say that either,” Wray said. “By long standing department policy and practice, I’m not going to be confirming or denying who is or isn’t under investigation.”

The line of questioning comes as an FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show Joe Biden and Hunter Biden received $5 million each from Mykola Zlochevsky after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor was fired, according to House Oversight Committee Republicans who reviewed the bureau’s FD-1023 form.

A source familiar with the FBI’s informant document confirmed to Breitbart News that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “ coerced ” the Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.