Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Stuck on 40%, Close to Lowest Level of Presidency

President Joe Biden’s public approval rating was stuck at 40 percent in early July, close to the lowest levels of his presidency, defying White House efforts to further engage voter support.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll delivered the bad news for the president as he looks to another run for office in 2024, telling Turkish President Recep Erdogan overnight he would win re-election next year and would be working with him for the next five years, as Breitbart News reported.

The three-day online poll, which asked Americans, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?” and ended Monday, showed a marginal decrease from his 41 percent approval rating a month earlier, within the survey’s three percentage point margin of error.

The largest number of respondents — 21 percent — cited the economy as their top concern, followed by 15 percent who cited crime or corruption, Reuters reports.

The slump has defied White House attempts to push a series of events aimed to reboot Americans’ dour mood about the economy.

These include touting the Democratic president’s “Bidenomics” agenda even as critics suggest nobody really knows what that means much less what “Bidenomics” represents.

Respondents were reportedly evenly split in their views of the Supreme Court’s decision last month to strike down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, with 49 percent supporting the decision and 48 percent opposed.

A majority — 60 percent — said they supported the court’s move to end the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, and collected responses from 1,028 adults, using a nationally representative sample.