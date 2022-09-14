‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Took $5 Million in Deal with ‘Spy Chief of China’ Patrick Ho

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden took $5 million in a deal with his Chinese business associate Patrick Ho — who he referred to as “the f**king spy chief of China” in a recording on his abandoned laptop.

Hunter Biden developed a close working relationship with CEFC China Energy Co. Chairman and majority owner Ye Jianming beginning at the end of 2015. Ye had a number of ties to Chinese military intelligence and his company provided energy to China’s People’s Liberation Army, according to reporting by Breitbart News Senior contributor Peter Schweizer, in his bestselling book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Secured $1.5 Billion from CCP Following China Trip with VP Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/t7B61BhHUu — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 14, 2022

Through Ye, Hunter established a relationship with his associate Patrick Ho, who Hunter Biden called “the fucking spy chief of China” in a phone call.

In his business relationship with CEFC, via Ye and Ho, the Biden scion raked in about $5 million in energy deals, despite having no experience in the East Asian energy industry.

Ho was eventually arrested in New York City on bribery charges by the FBI in November 2017, and when that happened, his first phone call from jail was to James Biden, seeking Hunter. Ye was disappeared by Chinese authorities in 2018.

