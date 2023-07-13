Marsha Blackburn: Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Boys Shows ‘Severe Threat’ Open Borders Pose to Children

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) says that a case out of Franklin County, Tennessee, where an illegal alien is accused of raping multiple boys after drugging them, shows the “severe threat” that open borders pose to America’s children.

As Breitbart News reported, 63-year-old soccer coach Camilo Hurtado Campos was arrested and charged in Franklin County this week for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing multiple young boys from nine to 17 years old. Campos allegedly filmed the assaults on his cellphone.

Police this week confirmed that Campos is an illegal alien. Blackburn said the case underscores why “every parent in America should be gravely concerned about Biden’s open border policies and the severe threat they pose to their children’s safety.”

“Today we learned that the Tennessee soccer coach charged with assaulting and brutally raping several young children is an illegal alien,” she wrote in a Twitter post. “The sexual abuse of children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and my heart breaks for the victims and their families.”

“This outrageous tragedy is further evidence that we need to build the wall now,” Blackburn continued. “Until our border is secured, every town is a border town, and criminals will continue to have free reign [sic] throughout the nation.”

Campos was arrested after he left his phone at a local pizza parlor on June 22. Employees went through the phone to find information about the owner and said they found videos and photos of child sexual abuse, prompting them to call the police.

Three of the 10 victims in the recorded sexual abuse were initially identified by police. Since then five boys have come forward to accuse Campos of drugging and raping them as well. The abuse likely dates back many years.

Campos is being held in police custody. His next court date is July 25.

