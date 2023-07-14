Donald Trump: Biden ‘Dragging Us Further Toward World War III’

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for “dragging us further toward World War III,” after he authorized mobilizing military reservists to active duty to support the Ukraine War.

“Joe Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the U.S. military to the point of disaster,” he said in a statement.

“Just last week, Biden shockingly admitted that our arsenals are so badly depleted that the United States is running out of ammunition. Now, we see the ranks are growing so thin that reserve troops are being forced to support Biden’s calamitous policy in Europe, while our own borders remain undefended,” he said.

Biden said during a July 7 interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that he green-lit giving Ukrainian forces cluster bombs since the U.S. was running “low” on other munitions to give Ukraine.

Biden said:

This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. … And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to — not permanently — but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians.

Trump added in his statement, “Joe Biden can’t even walk up the steps of Air Force One without tripping. The last thing this incompetent administration should be doing is pushing us further toward World War Three.”

“Yet Biden has proclaimed that he will continue sending American treasure and weaponry to fuel endless war in Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes,'” he said, blasting the Biden administration’s policy that has seen more than $78 billion in aid go to Ukraine since January 24, 2022, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Trump said as president he would end the war in 24 hours.

“When I am reelected, it will take 24 hours. This conflict must end. Not one American mother or father wants to send their child to die in Eastern Europe. We must have PEACE,” he said.

“As President, I will AGAIN rebuild America’s military and restore the readiness and deterrence that Joe Biden has so dangerously squandered, and I will return to a foreign policy that puts AMERICA FIRST, so that we can once again have PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

