The Republican Party is enjoying an 11-point swing their way against the Democrat Party as the number of Americans expressing affiliation with their party has increased.

A Gallup poll conducted between April 1 and 22 showed that the Republican Party was enjoying a net average of 11 points in voters expressing affiliation with their party over the Democrats, compared to results in 2016.

The poll found that 47 percent of independent American voters said they leaned more toward the Republican Party, an increase from 42 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, 40 percent of voters said they leaned more toward the Democrat Party, a decrease from 46 percent in 2016, according to the poll results.

However, when independents were added in as an option, Republicans lead dropped. Forty-five percent of Americans expressed that they were independents, while 27 percent said they leaned more toward the Republican Party, with 25 percent of Americans leaning toward the Democrat Party.

GALLUP: Do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or or an Independent? (April) Republican 27% [-3]

Democrat 25% [-3]

Independent 45% [+4]

—

With indie leaners

Republican 47% [+3]

Democrat 40% [-5] [Change vs March]

—

2024 Average with indie leaners Republican: 45%… pic.twitter.com/JbZjsPvPlr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 12, 2024

This comes as the Democrat Party has been seeing voters, primarily black and Hispanic voters fleeing the party in growing numbers.

A Gallup poll released on February 7 found that the Democrat Party’s lead over the Republican Party with black voters had dropped nearly 20 percent in roughly three years.

The same survey found that the Democrats’ lead over the Republican Party with Hispanic voters between the ages of 18 and 29 had slid almost as much.

The Democrat Party has also been reported to be losing more voters in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada.

In 2020, Democrats in Pennsylvania had 685,818 more people registered as Democrats. This advantage has shrunk as of April 2024, with data showing that Democrats’ advantage in the state has lowered to 399,494.

Democrats in North Carolina also had an impressive lead over Republicans in 2020, with a 391,414 voter registration advantage. As of April 2024, Democrats in North Carolina had a 170,943 lead over the Republicans.