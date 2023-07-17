Vivek Ramaswamy Signs Pledge to American Women: ‘There Are Two Sexes, Period’

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy signed the Concerned Women for America‘s “Presidential Promise to American Women,” reaffirming that there are “two sexes, period.”

“I’m proud to say that I have signed the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee pledge. It was an easy pledge to sign. And I think a big part of why is that it’s founded on truth,” Ramaswamy said in a video posted to social media, making the announcement.

“There are two sexes, period. And when someone identifies as a gender different from their biological sex, especially a kid, that is indicative of a mental health condition,” Ramaswamy said, explaining that it is not compassionate to affirm a child’s confusion. Rather, it is cruel.

“The compassionate thing to do is not to affirm that confusion. That is not compassion. That is cruelty. It is cruelty to everyone,” he said.

“And I have pledged to actually protect women from this toxic expansion of definitions of gender, to say that women will be able to compete in sports as the law demands, that women will be able to carry out their function, that the only people who actually are able to give birth to children are by definition, women,” the presidential hopeful continued, adding, “Our country is founded on the truth, we should not apologize for the truth.”

“That’s what it means to be an American. And that’s what it meant to me to sign this pledge,” Ramaswamy concluded.

There are two sexes. If you have XX chromosomes, you're a woman. If you have XY chromosomes, you're a man. Period.

The pledge, more specifically, states, “As President of the United States, I promise to uphold the truth that women are exclusively female. Only women can be pregnant and bear children. Only women can be mothers.”

“Under my administration, the status and dignity of women and girls will not be compromised in law or policy,” it continues, proclaiming the fact that “sex is binary” and that it is a “scientific reality.” It also states that all federal agencies “will be directed to uphold this fact in every policy and program at home and abroad.”

“A person’s claim of ‘gender identity’ does not overrule their sex,” the pledge continues, vowing that the signee’s administration would “focus on affirming sex-based distinctions that protect women in every area, such as shelters, prisons, housing, health care, defense, education, and sports.”

“I will protect the dignity of women and motherhood in all circumstances,” the pledge adds.

Notably, former President Donald Trump stood as the first presidential candidate to sign the pledge in June.

When Breitbart News Daily asked him in July if he, too, would sign the pledge, Ramaswamy said, “Absolutely,” ultimately fulfilling that vow.

During that conversation, Ramaswamy identified transgenderism as a mental health disorder.

“Call it for what it is. It’s been treated that way for most of our medical history,” he said, further explaining his view.

“So my view is that people, especially kids, when they say their gender doesn’t match their biological sex, that means they’re suffering from a condition, and the compassionate thing to do is not to affirm that confusion,” he said.

“That is not compassionate. That is cruelty, and we need to actually reach out and help the people who are suffering, instead of making the rest of society bend over backward to change our way of life, to mold ourselves to warp into their deluded and mentally deranged state.”

