Many Republican lawmakers defended former President Donald Trump after his announcement of being a target in the Justice Department’s January 6 probe.

Trump said he must appear before the grand jury in four days, noting his appearance likely means “deranged” Special Counsel Jack Smith will indict him.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close…THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Within minutes, Trump’s announcement spread through the halls of Congress.

“It’s absolute bullshit,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said about the news. “That’s the only way the Democrats have to beat President Trump”:

“It’s absolute bullshit.” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reacts to Trump claiming he is a target in the DoJ’s January 6th investigation. pic.twitter.com/lPv6XIKKAx — The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023

GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) reacted to the news by calling the potential indictment “unprecedented” and a “corrupt witch hunt.”

“Joe Biden’s Department of Justice continues to target his leading political opponents for the White House,” she said:

My statement on the unprecedented and corrupt witch hunt against President Trump: pic.twitter.com/PVz8NnvBEY — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 18, 2023

“If President Trump is going to be indicted for his speeches before January 6th, then when is Senator @BernieSanders going to be indicted for his speeches that led to the attempted murder of Steve Scalise and other Republicans?” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) questioned on Twitter:

If President Trump is going to be indicted for his speeches before January 6th, then when is Senator @BernieSanders going to be indicted for his speeches that led to the attempted murder of Steve Scalise and other Republicans? pic.twitter.com/KqlED4FD6I — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 18, 2023

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) also sounded off, saying, “Jack Smith, Biden’s attack dog is at it again. What part of these tweets are confusing? Never in American history have we seen the Weaponization of the fed like this to interfere in an election.”

“President Trump will be the nominee,” he added:

Jack Smith, Biden’s attack dog is at it again. What part of these tweets are confusing? Never in American history have we seen the Weaponization of the fed like this to interfere in an election. President Trump will be the nominee. pic.twitter.com/SXDkLfmJY6 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 18, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed the DOJ in his reaction to the news.

“President Trump just increased his lead in the polls. So what does the Biden Administration do next?” he asked. “Weaponize government to go after President Biden’s number one opponent. This is not equal justice. It’s wrong, and the American public is tired of it”:

President Trump just increased his lead in the polls. So what does the Biden Administration do next? Weaponize government to go after President Biden’s number one opponent. This is not equal justice. It’s wrong, and the American public is tired of it. pic.twitter.com/H53qEyOvrO — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 18, 2023