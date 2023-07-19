Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on President Joe Biden and his family to submit to drug testing after cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House in early July.

The Secret Service closed its investigation last week into who left cocaine in a cubbyhole in the West Wing, the agency stating that it was “not able” to “single out a person of interest” because of a lack of physical evidence. However, a security source has contradicted the Secret Service, telling Soldier of Fortune magazine White House officials have confirmed who brought cocaine into the White House via fingerprint analysis. Some veteran investigators have said they believe the Secret Service is engaging in a “cover-up.”



“I had a classified briefing with my (Committee on Oversight and Accountability) members with Secret Service, and I don’t think we’ll ever find out whose cocaine it was in the White House,” Greene told Breitbart News during an interview on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida. “Because the day we had the briefing, just this past week, Secret Service told us they were closing their investigation the very next day, and they have no idea who it is.”

Greene alleged that the Secret Service has a list of “approximately 500 individuals that they have as a potential suspect list” but decided not to drug test and did not find any usable fingerprints.

“Well, you know, most Americans have to undergo a drug test just to get employed or as a routine part of their employment. Athletes have to go through drug tests to be on a sports team. Drug tests are common, but they are refusing to drug test any of these people. They’re refusing to do anything with fingerprints and things like that,” the congresswoman alleged.

“I think it’s really a shame none of us will ever find out whose cocaine it is,” she added. “But I think the First Family should submit to a drug test. If anyone has an issue with that, I’m fine — I’ll do a drug test too. But I’d like to see Joe Biden, I’d like to see Hunter Biden and the First Family and all of the White House staff do a drug test.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter @thekat_hamilton.