Breitbart News Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris will discuss big tech’s “elaborate censorship conspiracy” of her 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” during her testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday.

Morris reported on Biden’s laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election during her time as New York Post’s deputy politics editor. Big tech social media companies then censored Morris’s report en masse. The censorship brought big tech’s collusion with the federal government to the forefront of the conservative political worldview.

Ultimately, the corporate press admitted the authenticity of Biden’s laptop in 2022, nearly two years after Morris broke the story, after previously smearing it as “Russian misinformation,” and “baroque mythology.”

In her opening statement, Morris will talk about how her reporting “has been confirmed by virtually every mainstream news outlet.”

Morris will testify, in part:

Over the last few years, my reporting has been confirmed by virtually every mainstream news outlet, from the Washington Post, to the New York Times, to Politico. No one denies that the laptop is real, that the origin story is exactly what I told you it was in the first place. This elaborate censorship conspiracy wasn’t because the information being reported on was false. It was because the information was true, and a threat to the power centers in this country. What this relationship between U.S,government officials and American corporations represents is an unprecedented push to undermine the First Amendment — the right to think, write, read, and say whatever we want — and how we respond will determine whether we see a free press as inalienable, or as optional.

The hearing will take place Thursday at 9:00 a.m. EDT and will dive into the federal government’s “role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech,” according to the subcommittee.

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Louisiana Department of Justice Special Assistant Attorney General D. John Sauer are also set to testify alongside Morris.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.