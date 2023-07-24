A majority of Republican likely voters support former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary race, while Gov. Ron DeSantis drops to the lower teens, Monday’s Rasmussen Reports survey found.

According to the survey, 95 percent of Republican likely voters are at least somewhat likely to vote in the GOP presidential primary. Of those, 85 percent are “very” likely. When asked which candidate they plan to support for the nomination, 57 percent of Republicans chose Trump. Only one other individual listed saw double-digit support: DeSantis, who fell into the lower teens with 13 percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tied for third place with five percent support, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson with four percent support each.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy saw three percent support, and five percent remain undecided:

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 57% (+44)

DeSantis 13%

Pence 5%

Christie 5%

Scott 4%

Haley 4%

Hutchinson 4%

Ramaswamy 3%

The survey was taken July 18-20, 2023, among 1,031 U.S. likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The poll follows a weekend release of several state-level polls — from Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina — showing Trump maintaining his dominating lead but DeSantis slipping. The South Carolina poll, particularly, showed the Florida governor falling from second place to third, overtaken by former Gov. Nikki Haley.

“The Iowa and New Hampshire surveys, while still showing DeSantis in second place, show other candidates creeping up scarily close behind him, suggesting they are about to overtake him there, too,” as Breitbart News reported.

