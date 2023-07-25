Report: David Weiss Provides Several Dates to Testify After Hunter Biden’s Court Appearance 

U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss gave GOP House leaders several dates he could appear before Congress to testify regarding allegations of the Justice Department politically interfering in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte issued the letter to GOP lawmakers Monday to provide dates in September and October when Weiss would be made available to Congress, long after a judge hears Hunter Biden’s plea deal, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws. He will appear on July 26 before a judge who will presumably enter the plea deal. He will likely not serve jail time, according to legal experts.

Uriarte told lawmakers the DOJ is worried about Weiss’s public testimony while the court proceedings are “ongoing,” the letter said. Wiess admitted in July the FBI informant form alleging the Biden family bribes is part of an ongoing investigation.

Uriarte also wrote that “misrepresentations” must be addressed, and it “is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly” from the prosecutor.

“We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work – whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings – that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated,” the letter said. “To be clear, the most appropriate time for any testimony on these subjects is after the matter is closed … testimony at this early juncture must be appropriately limited to protect the ongoing matter and important confidentiality interests.”

The DOJ’s response comes after IRS whistleblowers say the Weiss’ investigation was politically tainted.

Among the allegations, whistleblowers claim the FBI’s investigation forewarned Hunter Biden of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence. They say the DOJ twice prevented Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden, that Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to name a special counsel in the tax investigation — which could have provided a degree of separation between Joe Biden and his DOJ — and that the IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that were not approved by Garland.

They alleged Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf allegedly cautioned the investigation team from searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

They also contend the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations were a part of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, warranting a special counsel. As Breitbart News reported, CEFC China Energy Co., a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), paid Hunter Biden a $1 million legal retainer and $3.8 million in consulting fees. Two months later, Hunter Biden told whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC.

In addition, Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, in which he earned $83,000 a month. During that relationship, Hunter Biden was possibly involved in a phone call between then-Vice President Joe Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a National Archives email shows. Poroshenko was the Ukrainian politician that fired a prosecutor probing Burisma, and Joe Biden later bragged about the firing.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.